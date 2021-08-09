TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 2,108,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$714.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

