TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.