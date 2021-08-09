TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Trading 0.1% Higher

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

About TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

