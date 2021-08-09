Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

