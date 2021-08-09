Trading S.A. Ares Sells 159,703 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 650,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,301. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

