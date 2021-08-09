Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.53 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00015352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

