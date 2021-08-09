Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews Sells 15,000 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

