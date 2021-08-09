Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 16,243 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 295,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,729. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37.

