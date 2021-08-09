True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.48. 175,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

