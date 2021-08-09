TrueDeck Market Cap Tops $207,347.96 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 50.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $207,347.96 and approximately $14,824.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 63.3% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

