TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $195.07 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 207.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $66.70 million and $195.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.