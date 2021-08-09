Truist Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

RUN stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 314,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

