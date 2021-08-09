Truist Financial Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $212.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.48. 16,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,009. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -282.42 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,313 shares of company stock worth $22,870,686. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

