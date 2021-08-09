Truist Financial Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to “Buy”

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

