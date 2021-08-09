Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Shares Up 39.6%

Shares of Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) shot up 39.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.48. 12,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 9,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

In other news, CEO Kim A. Rivers bought 29,000 shares of Trulite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00.

Trulite Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUL)

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

