Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $533.21. 12,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

