Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 946 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.87. 112,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

