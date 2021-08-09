Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $436,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.85. 199,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,966. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

