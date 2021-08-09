Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $902.50. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $877.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

