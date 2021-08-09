Tsfg LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.