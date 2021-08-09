Tufton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

