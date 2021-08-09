Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 20,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

TUWLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

