TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ:TWCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 406,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWCT. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 931.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,398,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,108 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 21.5% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,706,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 301,769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 40.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 58.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 501,406 shares during the period.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.