Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.06. 493,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

