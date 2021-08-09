UBS Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.15 ($35.47).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €32.58 ($38.33) on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

