UBS Group Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €258.31 ($303.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €206.80 ($243.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €216.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

