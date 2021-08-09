UBS Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.