Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNS. Laurentian boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of UNS traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.86. 329,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,105. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.42 million and a PE ratio of -26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.86.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

