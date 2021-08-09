Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) One Day Volume Hits $9,989.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $9,989.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00138994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00146402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,291.47 or 1.00167680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.93 or 0.00770175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using US dollars.

