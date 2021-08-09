UniLend Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $27.23 million and $3.04 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

