United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

