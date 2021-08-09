United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.35. 12,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.