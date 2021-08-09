Unitrade (TRADE) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $920,778.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039575 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

