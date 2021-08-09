Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,709 shares of company stock valued at $114,948,688 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.