Uptrennd Price Up 372.3% This Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 317.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 372.3% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $148,684.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00157676 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

