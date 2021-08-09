UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.38

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

