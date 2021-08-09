USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $30,114.24 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $94.31. 47,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,708. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

