Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 17,663 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $513,000.

DFAS opened at $58.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

