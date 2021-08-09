Usca Ria LLC Cuts Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $172.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $173.41.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

