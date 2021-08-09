Usca Ria LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

