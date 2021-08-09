Usca Ria LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

