Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $48.69 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21.

