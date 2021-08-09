Usca Ria LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

