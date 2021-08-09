Utrust Trading 28.7% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $135.52 million and $11.90 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

