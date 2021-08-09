Vai Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $90.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,707,673 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

