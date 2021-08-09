Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

