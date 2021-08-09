VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.