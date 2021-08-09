Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $80,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after buying an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $188.16. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

