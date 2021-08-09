Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 14.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.