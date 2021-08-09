Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

